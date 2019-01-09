Pillsbury’s New Pokémon Cookies Are the Cutest Pop-Culture Throwback

Pokémon hunters, now the fun of catching them all isn’t limited to just playing the game. Pillsbury’s new Pokémon cookie dough lets you bake up sweet little Pikachu and Poké Ball cookies. But instead of keeping and training them, you just gobble them down.

The Best Food and Drink in Every State

The precut sugar cookies are much easier to make than a gym battle is to win. Just pop them on your baking sheet and into the oven. Like Pillsbury’s other premade dough offerings, keep them refrigerated until you’re ready to bake.

Social-media users have been finding them in some stores now, including Walmart, but a representative for Pillsbury told The Daily Meal in an email that the cookies will be easier to find in May. They’ll be on shelves through August in packs of 24, priced at about $2.50 a package.



Pillsbury

Pikachu and the Poké Ball are classics of course, but if Pillsbury ever wants to branch out, we’d love to see Jigglypuff or Eevee shapes, because they’re just that adorable. If the Pokémon cookie dough has put you in a nostalgic mood, check out these old-school snacks we bet you completely forgot existed.