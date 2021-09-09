Step 1: To a food processor, add 2 1/2 cups all-purpose unbleached flour, 1 tablespoon sugar and 1 teaspoon salt. Pulse to mix well.

Step 2: Cut 1/2 cup very cold unsalted butter and 1/2 cup frozen trans fat-free vegetable shortening into small pieces; sprinkle them over the flour mixture. Use on/off pulses with the food processor to blend the fats into the flour. The mixture will look like coarse crumbs.

Step 3: Put ice cubes into about 1/2 cup water and let the water chill. Remove the ice cubes; drizzle about 6 tablespoons of the ice water over the flour mixture. Briefly pulse the machine just until the mixture gathers into a dough.

Step 4: Dump the mixture out onto a sheet of wax paper. Gather into two balls, one slightly larger than the other. Flatten the balls into thick disks. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour. (Dough will keep in the refrigerator for several days.)

Step 5: Roll out the larger disk of pie dough (recipe follows) between 2 sheets of floured wax paper into a thin circle about 14 inches in diameter. Carefully fold the dough in half, then place in a deep 10-inch glass (or ceramic) pie dish. Unfold it and fit it over the bottom and up the sides of the pie dish. Trim the overhang to leave about 1/2 inch all around the pie dish. Refrigerate.

Step 6: Roll the other piece of dough between 2 sheets of floured wax paper into an 11-inch circle; place it (still between the wax paper) on the baking sheet and refrigerate it.

Step 7: Fill pie according to your favorite recipe. Carefully place the top crust over the filling. Use your fingers to press together the top and bottom crusts, trimming as needed. Use a fork to make a decorative edge. Brush the top of the pie and the edges with 2 tablespoons half-and-half (optional). Sprinkle everything generously with coarse sugar (optional). Gently poke steam vents with a fork into the top of the pie in several spots.

Step 8: Bake according to your favorite recipe.