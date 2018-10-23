Peppermint Bark Oreos Are Here to Freshen Up the Holidays

Need to freshen your breath at that holiday party before you go hunting for some mistletoe? You can now buy Oreo cookies in a limited-edition peppermint bark variety that’ll put you right in the seasonal mood.

The cookies are described as containing “peppermint-flavored crème with crunchy sugar crystals.” They look seasonally appropriate too, with the traditional Oreo chocolate cookie wafers displaying a white filling dotted with red crystals. As of October 22, Walmart lists the cookies as “sold out” on the store’s website, and Target lists them as “not available," though they'll likely be appearing on more store shelves as the winter holidays approach.

The makers of Oreo cookies didn’t immediately respond to a request for more information about what the new flavor tastes like and when and where it can be purchased.

SPOTTED ON SHELVES: Limited Edition Peppermint Bark Oreo Cookies https://t.co/gNvxKHrvuV pic.twitter.com/5oQwXFlzS4 — The Impulsive Buy (@theimpulsivebuy) October 22, 2018

This isn’t the first time Oreos have tried out a minty filling. Mint Oreos have a light green filling, and candy cane Oreos have a red and white filling dotted with crunchy sprinkles.

But some fans are ready for the change. When the food blog Junk Banter posted about the upcoming flavor back in May after spotting the cookies at Chicago’s Sweets & Snacks Expo, Instagram user @robinsuzette wrote, “So excited about these. I'm one of those people that eat everything peppermint bark during the holidays.”

Peppermint bark is usually a white chocolate candy flecked with bits of broken candy canes, often made in a large sheet pan and then broken into uneven chunks. Easy to make and sweet to eat, it’s kind of the peanut brittle of the winter holidays. And while you wait for these new Oreos to show up, you can read some little-known facts about classic Christmas foods.