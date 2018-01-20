Renowned French chef Paul Bocuse, one of the most celebrated chefs in the world, died this weekend in France. He was 91 years old. More on Obituaries Beloved California Winemaker, Peter Figge, 46, Found Dead at His Vineyard

Bocuse died on Saturday, January 20, according to a statement from his wife and children.

“It is with great sorrow that we inform you of the death of Paul Bocuse. Our "Captain" died on January 20th, at the dawn of his 92th birthday,” they wrote.

Bocuse was one of the progenitors of nouvelle cuisine, a style of cooking that emphasized lighter sauces, fresh ingredients, creative innovation, and artistic presentations. The movement reshaped French cooking, and changed what people expected of cuisine at top-tier restaurants.

Paul Bocuse has had three Michelin stars at his restaurant, l’Auberge du Pont de Collognes, for decades, and French Interior Minister Gerarde Collomb called him the “pope” of gastronomy.

Paul Bocuse est mort, la Gastronomie est en deuil.

Monsieur Paul, c’était la France. Simplicité & générosité. Excellence & art de vivre.

Le pape des gastronomes nous quitte. Puissent nos chefs, à Lyon, comme aux quatre coins du monde, longtemps cultiver les fruits de sa passion. pic.twitter.com/XI0ozzzGJK — Gérard Collomb (@gerardcollomb) January 20, 2018

The prestigious Bocuse d’Or international cooking competition is named for him, and several of the world’s top chefs worked at his restaurant, including Daniel Boulud and Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

Chefs around the world have been posting their memories and tributes since the news of his death was announced.

A post shared by Daniel Boulud (@danielboulud) on Jan 20, 2018 at 8:18am PST

RIP Paul Bocuse - sleep well chef, and thank you for a lifetime of work and inspiration https://t.co/ms8ADF2E9k — Rene Redzepi (@ReneRedzepiNoma) January 20, 2018

A post shared by anthonybourdain (@anthonybourdain) on Jan 20, 2018 at 5:55am PST

A post shared by Dominique Crenn (@dominiquecrenn) on Jan 20, 2018 at 4:23am PST

A post shared by Gordon Ramsay (@gordongram) on Jan 20, 2018 at 5:50am PST

Saddened to wake up to this news this morning Chef Bocuse was the giant who’s shoulders we all stood on. https://t.co/oyKt8O6O7z #paulbocuse — Tom Colicchio (@tomcolicchio) January 20, 2018

A post shared by Chef Thomas Keller (@chefthomaskeller) on Jan 20, 2018 at 11:40am PST

"In his lifetime, he began a culinary revolution thereby elevating the awareness of cuisine on a global scale, which in turn informed how we view and interact with food," Thomas Keller wrote. "We are forever grateful to his love for America, and for being the Chef that motivated the culinary culture of this country. He will be deeply missed."

Paul Bocuse mentored and influenced countless chefs during his life, and he had one of the 10 longest careers in the culinary world.