Pastis restaurant New York
Wikimedia/Ludovic Bertrron
Stephen Starr, Keith McNally Team Up for Pastis Revival

By
Editor
The famed Meatpacking District hotspot is expected to reopen next year

Pastis was an icon of New York’s Meatpacking District throughout the 2000s. Restaurateur Keith McNally opened the French bistro in 1999, and it quickly became a favorite with celebrities and New York luminaries. The restaurant closed in 2014, and McNally said at the time that it would return as soon as possible. Now that return looks like it could be getting closer, because McNally has partnered with restaurateur Stephen Starr to reopen the famed Meatpacking District favorite.

More on New York

According to the New York Times, Pastis originally closed because of construction in its building, but McNally said at the time that the restaurant would reopen in a little over a year. That reopening was delayed, but now McNally has teamed up with Stephen Starr, whose Philadelphia-based restaurant group operates New York’s Upland, Buddakan, and Le Coucou, to revive Pastis, and Starr says it should reopen in about a year.

“It will feel like Pastis, and we hope to make what was already excellent even better,” Starr told the New York Times. “We’ll keep Keith’s spirit and vision.”

The new Pastis will be located at 52 Gansevoort St., and the new chef has reportedly been chosen, but has not yet been announced. For a few big-name places to experience in the meantime, here’s the best food and drink in New York for 2018.

