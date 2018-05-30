  1. Home
Pasta Carbonara Recipe

May 30, 2018 | 9:30 am
By
This easy pasta dish is a game changer
pasta

Shutterstock

You'll love this creamy pasta, rich with artichoke and bacon flavor.

4
Servings
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

8 slices bacon, cut into 1-inch pieces*
3 large eggs, beaten to blend
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 1/2 8-ounce packages frozen artichoke hearts, thawed, quartered
1 tsp. dried crushed red pepper
1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
1/2 tsp. salt
1 cup grated parmesan cheese (about 3 ounces)
1/4 cup olive oil
1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
2 cups plain Oikos Organic Greek Yogurt
1 lb. fettuccine

Directions

Cook pasta according to package. Cook al dente. Drain, reserve 2 cups of pasta water. In a large fry pan cook bacon to a crisp. Remove bacon with a slotted spoon and place on paper towel. Combine eggs, 1 cup of the pasta water, yogurt, and parmesan. Whisk together. Add 1/4 cup of olive oil to bacon grease on medium heat. Add minced garlic and artichoke hearts. Sauté until garlic is cooked. Add pasta and bacon and stir until pasta is coated with oil. Slowly whisk egg mixture into pasta, adding more pasta water if needed. Add parsley, red pepper, black pepper, and salt. Mix. Place on serving platter and garnish with parsley leaves. *Tip: Bacon is easier to slice if it is slightly frozen.

Pasta Shopping Tip

Italian food is about simplicity and letting the ingredients shine. So make sure you get ingredients that are great quality and flavor. Farmers markets and specialty stores will have great produce and products. Just be sure to have some great olive oil.

Pasta Cooking Tip

Unlike other highly regarded cuisines, Italian cooking is usually simple to make with many dishes having only 4 to 8 ingredients.Italian cooks rely chiefly on the quality of the ingredients rather than on elaborate preparation.

Pasta Wine Pairing

Sweet chenin blanc, muscat, or amontillado sherry with nut-based desserts; sauternes or sweet German wines with pound cake, cheesecake, and other mildly sweet desserts; sweet chenin blanc or muscat or Alsatian vendange tardive (late harvest) wines with sweeter desserts; sweet chenin blanc or muscat or Alsatian vendange tardive (late harvest) wines, port, madeira, late-harvest zinfandel, or cabernet sauvignon or cabernet franc with chocolate desserts.

