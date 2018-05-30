Pasta Carbonara Recipe

Shutterstock
You'll love this creamy pasta, rich with artichoke and bacon flavor.
8 slices bacon, cut into 1-inch pieces*
3 large eggs, beaten to blend
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 1/2 8-ounce packages frozen artichoke hearts, thawed, quartered
1 tsp. dried crushed red pepper
1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
1/2 tsp. salt
1 cup grated parmesan cheese (about 3 ounces)
1/4 cup olive oil
1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
2 cups plain Oikos Organic Greek Yogurt
1 lb. fettuccine
Cook pasta according to package. Cook al dente. Drain, reserve 2 cups of pasta water. In a large fry pan cook bacon to a crisp. Remove bacon with a slotted spoon and place on paper towel. Combine eggs, 1 cup of the pasta water, yogurt, and parmesan. Whisk together. Add 1/4 cup of olive oil to bacon grease on medium heat. Add minced garlic and artichoke hearts. Sauté until garlic is cooked. Add pasta and bacon and stir until pasta is coated with oil. Slowly whisk egg mixture into pasta, adding more pasta water if needed. Add parsley, red pepper, black pepper, and salt. Mix. Place on serving platter and garnish with parsley leaves. *Tip: Bacon is easier to slice if it is slightly frozen.