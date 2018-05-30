Pasta Carbonara Recipe

Directions

Cook pasta according to package. Cook al dente. Drain, reserve 2 cups of pasta water. In a large fry pan cook bacon to a crisp. Remove bacon with a slotted spoon and place on paper towel. Combine eggs, 1 cup of the pasta water, yogurt, and parmesan. Whisk together. Add 1/4 cup of olive oil to bacon grease on medium heat. Add minced garlic and artichoke hearts. Sauté until garlic is cooked. Add pasta and bacon and stir until pasta is coated with oil. Slowly whisk egg mixture into pasta, adding more pasta water if needed. Add parsley, red pepper, black pepper, and salt. Mix. Place on serving platter and garnish with parsley leaves. *Tip: Bacon is easier to slice if it is slightly frozen.