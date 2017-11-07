Nutella Secretly Changed Its Recipe, and Fans Are Furious

Nutella admitted this week that it had changed the recipe of its famous chocolate-hazelnut spread, and the Internet is completely furious.
According to The Local, the news came from a German consumer group, which had noticed the difference. This week the Hamburg Consumer Protection Center posted on its Facebook page that a jar of Nutella now contains 8.7 percent powdered skim milk. Previously, a jar of Nutella contained 7.5 percent powdered skim milk, according to the product label. The amount of sugar in a jar increased from 55.9 to 56.3 percent
Increasing the proportion of milk powder and sugar in Nutella means the change had to come from somewhere, and the consumer group says the color of Nutella is lighter than it used to be. The consumer group says it suspects Nutella now contains less cacao than it previously did.
"As the colour of the new Nutella is lighter, we are working on the assumption that skimmed milk powder was added at the expense of cacao," the association said. It also pointed out that the company was not required to announce the percentage of cacao in a jar.
Twitter reactions to the news have been furious.
After the news got out, Ferrero admitted to changing the formula of Nutella, but said the change was merely an “adjustment,” and the spread would be just as good. Fans appear to be skeptical, but for everyone who didn’t notice, here are 10 other things you didn’t know about Nutella.
JW Marriott Desert Springs gives you a “Donut Disturb” doorknob hanger for a reason
They are different than the normal age-related forgetfulness
You will be in awe of certain places that remind you of a fairytale and sites where nature shows off its magic