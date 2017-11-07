Nutella
Dreamstime
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Products
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Products

Nutella Secretly Changed Its Recipe, and Fans Are Furious

By
Editor
Nutella says the new formula is different, but still just a good

Nutella admitted this week that it had changed the recipe of its famous chocolate-hazelnut spread, and the Internet is completely furious.

More on Nutella

According to The Local, the news came from a German consumer group, which had noticed the difference. This week the Hamburg Consumer Protection Center posted on its Facebook page that a jar of Nutella now contains 8.7 percent powdered skim milk. Previously, a jar of Nutella contained 7.5 percent powdered skim milk, according to the product label. The amount of sugar in a jar increased from 55.9 to 56.3 percent

Increasing the proportion of milk powder and sugar in Nutella means the change had to come from somewhere, and the consumer group says the color of Nutella is lighter than it used to be. The consumer group says it suspects Nutella now contains less cacao than it previously did.

"As the colour of the new Nutella is lighter, we are working on the assumption that skimmed milk powder was added at the expense of cacao," the association said. It also pointed out that the company was not required to announce the percentage of cacao in a jar.

Twitter reactions to the news have been furious.

 

After the news got out, Ferrero admitted to changing the formula of Nutella, but said the change was merely an “adjustment,” and the spread would be just as good. Fans appear to be skeptical, but for everyone who didn’t notice, here are 10 other things you didn’t know about Nutella.

Click for slideshow
15 Spreads People Around the World Put on Toast (Slideshow)
Related Links
5 Ridiculously Delicious Spreads That (Gasp) Aren't Nutella8 New Nutella Recipes SlideshowForget Chocolate Milk, Make Nutella Milk
Tags
news
nutella
recipes
twitter