Nutella Secretly Changed Its Recipe, and Fans Are Furious

According to The Local, the news came from a German consumer group, which had noticed the difference. This week the Hamburg Consumer Protection Center posted on its Facebook page that a jar of Nutella now contains 8.7 percent powdered skim milk. Previously, a jar of Nutella contained 7.5 percent powdered skim milk, according to the product label. The amount of sugar in a jar increased from 55.9 to 56.3 percent

Increasing the proportion of milk powder and sugar in Nutella means the change had to come from somewhere, and the consumer group says the color of Nutella is lighter than it used to be. The consumer group says it suspects Nutella now contains less cacao than it previously did.

"As the colour of the new Nutella is lighter, we are working on the assumption that skimmed milk powder was added at the expense of cacao," the association said. It also pointed out that the company was not required to announce the percentage of cacao in a jar.

Twitter reactions to the news have been furious.

Are we gonna talk about how Nutella has changed its recipe and now looks and tastes different or ??? #notokay — Jennifer (@jenniferanne89) November 7, 2017

How dare they tamper with Nutella's recipe. Leave the chocolatey goodness alone — roshy ✖️ (@RoshhNosh) November 7, 2017

OMG!! They are changing the recipe of #Nutella !!! NOOOOOOOO HOW DARE THEY!! Leave the sugar & coco alone!!! 😡😡😡😡😡😱😱😞😞😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/TjN8Xeb60E — Gemma Byrne (@XGemma_ByrneX) November 7, 2017

After the news got out, Ferrero admitted to changing the formula of Nutella, but said the change was merely an “adjustment,” and the spread would be just as good. Fans appear to be skeptical, but for everyone who didn’t notice, here are 10 other things you didn’t know about Nutella.