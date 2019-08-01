Hear ye, hear ye! The Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI) has released its annual Xtreme Eating Awards, calling out the absolutely unhealthiest chain restaurant dishes and those who indulge in them. The recently released 2019 collection features restaurant dishes and desserts that contain 1,500 to 2,300 calories and at least a day’s worth of sugar, salt or saturated fat.

The Healthiest and Unhealthiest Summer Food Favorites

Obviously milkshakes aren’t the best for you because they’re legitimately drinkable ice cream, but Sonic’s Oreo Peanut Butter Master Shake is reportedly an actual gut bomb. A large (which holds 32 ounces of thick, creamy deliciousness) has 1,720 calories, 48 grams of saturated fat and 62 grams of added sugar, which CSPI says is the equivalent of eating 15 Oreos blended with half a cup of lard. Delicious!

Next up is Cracker Barrel’s Country Boy Breakfast with ham and “all the fixin’s” including biscuits, gravy, butter and jam. The plate has 1,530 calories, 25 grams of saturated fat and an astonishing 4,730 milligrams of sodium. Now that’s a lot of salt. CSPI says eating this is like chowing down on three McDonald’s Egg McMuffins and four hash browns.

Other items featured on the list include Maggiano’s Today and Tomorrow Pastas (equal to three Pizza Hut Personal Pan Cheese Pizzas), Topgolf’s Injectable Donut Holes (equal to four Burger King Double Cheeseburgers and a large Coke), Jimmy John’s 16-inch Giant Gargantuan (equal to three Subway Cold Cut Combo footlong subs), Cheesecake Factory’s Cinnamon Roll Pancakes (equal to 11 Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Doughnuts) and Chili’s The Boss Burger (equal to three McDonald’s Triple Cheeseburgers and a large fry).

The unhealthiest of them all seems to be Dave & Buster’s Chicken & Waffle Sliders, in which Belgian waffles sandwich fried chicken, a smoky sauce and bacon, with maple syrup and seasoned tots on the side. It contains 2,340 calories, 38 grams of saturated fat, 3,420 milligrams of sodium and approximately 98 grams of added sugar. CSPI says eating this is the same as putting away eight Eggo waffles plus eight Jimmy Dean pork sausage patties covered in half a cup of maple syrup.

If you enjoy any of the above foods, you’re probably consuming a lot more fat, calories and sugar than you realize. If you don’t care, that’s fine by us too. Live your best life, man! If you do care and want to know what to eat instead, here are the healthiest and unhealthiest menu items at the 20 biggest restaurant chains.