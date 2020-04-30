Amid the coronavirus epidemic, grocery store pickup is becoming an increasingly popular option for getting your food for the week. However, getting coveted pickup slots can be a tricky task. To help out those who are more vulnerable, Whole Foods announced its allowing the elderly, disabled and other at-risk shoppers first grabs at grocery pickup by reserving the first hour for them.

Pickup is currently available at more than 150 Whole Foods Market stores nationwide. To order, customers can go to amazon.com/wholefoods, select “pickup” and start adding things to their cart. When they’re ready to check out, they can select the earliest pickup window of the day.

For those who don’t want to order food for pickup, all Whole Foods locations are open to people 60 and older one hour before opening to the public. Just make sure you know how to make the most of your grocery shopping trip and check your local store hours before arriving.

In addition to increading grocery pickup and implementing this new first-hour for seniors policy, Whole Foods has taken additional steps to protect customers amid coronavirus including adjusted store hours, no sampling and plexiglass barrierrs between cashiers and customers. At the store, health officials maintain the importance of social distancing and wearing a face mask properly to keep yourself safe.