Tyson Foods chairman John Tyson warned that there would be a meat shortage when major pork, beef and chicken plants closed because of the coronavirus, and Wendy’s is seeing the repercussions. Its fresh, never frozen hamburgers have been taken off the menu at select locations around the country, leaving customers to wonder, “Where’s the beef?”

The 101 Best Burgers in America

A new study by Stephens research firm shows that 18% of all Wendy’s restaurants have listed beef items as out of stock. The shortages vary by state with hundreds of Ohio, Michigan, Tennessee and New York locations serving chicken only, while there is no indication of supply issues in others.

“It is widely known that beef suppliers across North America are currently facing production challenges,” a Wendy’s spokesperson told The Daily Meal over email. “We continue to supply hamburgers to all of our restaurants, with deliveries two or three times each week, which is consistent with normal delivery schedules.”

“However, some of our menu items may be temporarily limited at some restaurants in this current environment,” the spokesperson continued. “We’re working diligently to minimize the impact to our customers and restaurants, and continue to work with our supplier partners to monitor this closely.”

If your local Wendy’s is out of beef, kick your craving for greasy eats at home with these copycat fast food recipes for McDonald’s, Shake Shack, Taco Bell and more.