Wendy's Baconator Pringles Are Here for a Limited Time Only

June 12, 2020
By
There are five different flavors packed in one chip
Pringles is known for wild flavor innovations. On any given day at the grocery store, you can find dill pickle- and rotisserie chicken-flavored chips, and now, there is a limited-time-only crisp in partnership with one of America’s favorite fast food restaurants. Say hello to Pringles Baconator.

That’s right, your favorite edible hyperbolic paraboloid (aka the true shape of a Pringle) is now seasoned to taste just like Wendy’s world-famous burger. It’s got all the same notes you’d expect to find on a trip down the drive-thru: fresh, never frozen beef, American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, ketchup and mayo.

Better yet, each can of Pringles Baconator comes with a code on the seal that can be used to score a free Wendy’s Baconator, Son of Baconator or Breakfast Baconator. To redeem, you must make a purchase through the Wendy’s app. So, what will it be? Beyond the Baconator, Spicy Chicken Nuggets and Frosties are all definitely fast food menu items with a cult following.

