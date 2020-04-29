waffle house delivery
Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Waffle House Launches Delivery Through Postmates

April 29, 2020
By
Customers can order from a limited menu
waffle house delivery
Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock

With many dine-in options closed throughout the country, people have resorted to having their favorite foods delivered. Sadly, Waffle House wasn’t available on any such platform — until now. When coronavirus began to spread in the U.S., the cult-favorite restaurant chain shuttered hundreds of locations, but thanks to a new partnership with Postmates, you can have all-day breakfast delivered to your front door today.

How Much Breakfast Cost the Year You Were Born

For the first time in its 65-year history, Waffle House is offering delivery through Postmates at more than 900 locations nationwide and will continue to add more each week. Customers can order through the Postmates app on iOS or Android, or head to Postmates.com.

Related
Mouthwatering Spins on a Classic Grilled CheeseCoronavirus Pandemic: KFC, Chipotle, Starbucks and More Give BackI’ve Eaten an Egg Every Day for 8 Years and This Brand Is the Best

Keep in mind that you’ll only be able to order from a limited menu for the time being, but there are still plenty of options. At one location in Belleville, Illinois, there are 12 available menu items, including the famous All-Star Special with your choice of protein, eggs, a waffle and one side. Sounds like a winning formula for the perfect breakfast in bed.

What Breakfast Looked Like the Year You Were Born