Uber Eats isn’t only for getting your favorite fast food delivered. In collaboration with grocery delivery startup Cornershop, the company has launched Uber Grocery, so you don’t have to leave the house for rice, flour and other pantry staples during the coronavirus pandemic.

Grocery Shopping and Delivery During Coronavirus Comes With Its Pain Points

Uber Grocery is available now to customers in select cities in Latin America and Canada. The service will expand to Miami and Dallas beginning the week of July 13, and just like you’re able to track your other Uber experiences — be it a rideshare or your dinner order — you will be able to track your grocery order every step of the way.

To access this feature, open your Uber or Uber Eats app and click “grocery” on the main screen. You’ll then be able to choose from nearby stores and search for specific items, see featured products or shop by aisle. When all is said and done, you'll have your order delivered to your doorstep with contactless drop-off upon request, and both Eats Pass and Uber Pass members in those two cities will receive free delivery on orders over $30.

Uber Grocery is not yet available to people outside Miami and Dallas, but there are plenty of other options, like Amazon Fresh, Instacart and so on if you want your goodies safely delivered to you at home. For those who are totally OK to leave the house for food and other essential items, here are some tips and tricks on how to navigate the supermarket during coronavirus.