If you had perfectly-cooked pasta, but made too much, you’d likely put the leftovers in a container and tuck them in the fridge, right? The only downfall here is that red sauces, curries made with tumeric or rich brown beef stew will likely leave a stain if the vessel is plastic. Luckily, someone on TikTok shared a cleaning hack for erasing that hard-to-remove stain.

According to TikTok user @adikempler, all you need are three items to clean your Tupperware: soap, warm water and a few pieces of ripped up paper towel. First, squirt some soap into the container, then add just enough warm water to make it bubbly (she fills the container a little less than halfway) and place the paper towel pieces in the water.

Next, pop the lid on and shake vigorously for 45 seconds to a minute. Once you take the top off, remember to fish out the paper towel pieces, and then give your container a rinse. What once housed an orangey ghost of dinner’s past should now be completely clean and free of grease.

We haven’t tried this for ourselves, so we can’t testify to whether it truly works or not. But it can't hurt to try, especially when you're already in the process of hand-washing dishes. On the contrary, we do have the answers to all your common kitchen questions.