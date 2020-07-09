Many fruits are easy to cut. Take strawberries for example, or bananas, watermelon and kiwi. Mango, on the other hand, is a bit of a hassle because of the giant seed in the middle. When you’re done shaving all you can off the sides, you’re often left with lots of juicy goodness still attached at the core. Thanks to a new viral video, that’s all about to change.

In a TikTok by @katiefeeneyy, her boyfriend takes a knife and cuts all the way around the middle of the mango. Then, he twists it to break it open, similar to how you’d separate the halves of an avocado.

One half completely releases from the seed, and juice pours out like waterfall. There’s still some fruit attached to the seed, which he refers to as “the lollipop,” so he eats that like corn on the cob before inserting the seed into his mouth, biting down and twisting to pull it from the other half of the mango.

Then, he takes a spoon and just scoops the fruit out like a little bowl. When it’s all said and done, there’s nothing left behind. You get every little bit, and it takes just a fraction of the time it would take you to do whatever you do to cut, slice and dice your mango.

This man likely isn’t the first person to attempt this genius method — many people in the comments claim they’ve been doing this for years — but now, the rest of us are well-equipped to tackle this life-changing hack. For more brilliant kitchen tips, take a spin through these cooking tricks your grandma wishes you knew.