Some recipes go hand in hand with warm weather, but you don’t have to break out the grill to get a taste of summer flavors. Subway recently revealed its latest Footlong — a BBQ Rib sandwich available now at participating locations nationwide.

The new protein option features tender pork topped with sweet barbecue sauce.

The sandwich is completely customizable, although Subway recommends a combination of lettuce, red onions and pickles on Italian bread.

Currently, the BBQ Rib sandwich is on offer as a limited-time $5 Footlong when you buy two on the Subway app or online. This deal applies to any sandwich on the menu at this time. Are subs in the stars for your next quarantine meal? Not according to your state’s favorite fast food during coronavirus.