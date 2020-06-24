If you bought salad mix recently, it may be unsafe to eat. Health officials are currently investigating a multistate outbreak of Cyclospora infections linked to bagged salad mix containing carrots, red cabbage and iceberg lettuce, which could have been purchased from popular grocery stores such as Aldi, Hy-Vee or Jewel Osco.

Per the CDC, do not eat, sell or serve Aldi Little Salad Bar Garden Salad bought in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota or Wisconsin. These were sold in a 12-ounce bag with a UPC code of 4099100082975 and “best if used by” dates May 1 through June 29.

The affected Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad was also sold in a 12-ounce bag. The store has recalled all UPCs and expiration dates at stores in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

At Jewel-Osco, 12-ounce bags of Signature Farms Garden Salad have been recalled. Each has a UPC code of 21130 98135, “best if used by” dates of May 16 through July 4 and the unique plant number S5417.

If you have symptoms of cyclosporiasis — watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping, bloating, increased gas, nausea or fatigue — talk to your healthcare provider, write down what you ate in the two weeks before you got sick and report your illness to the health department.

Currently, 122 people with laboratory-confirmed Cyclospora infections have reported eating bagged salad mix before getting sick in seven Midwestern states. These illnesses started on dates ranging from May 11, 2020 to June 15, 2020. Nineteen people have been hospitalized to date with no deaths reported.

The CDC says that the aforementioned brands of salad mix do not explain all of the illnesses in this outbreak though. The organization will continue to work with the FDA to determine whether other products are involved too. If you're worried about getting sick, skip the salad mix and be mindful of other items in your kitchen. Here's how to know if milk, eggs and more have gone bad.