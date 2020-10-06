Can’t decide between a sandwich or pizza? Now you don’t have to. Freezer aisle hero Red Baron has added two new products to its portfolio for when the wait is too long at your favorite delivery place — and yes, one is literally a pizza sandwich.

Introducing Pizza Melts, which give you the taste of pizza sandwiched between crispy toast. It comes in three flavors including Pepperoni, Four Cheese (mozzarella, cheddar, provolone and Parmesan) and Supreme with pepperoni, sausage, green and red peppers, and onions. This frankenfood can be prepared in the microwave in under three minutes; and costs just $3.50 per box.



Now the second item is Stuffed Crust pizza, which ... we’re all familiar with the concept. Red Baron won’t launch this one nationwide until May 2021, but you can get it at select Walmart and Kroger stores now for $7.49 a pop. Each of three flavors — Pepperoni, Four Cheese and Meat-Trio with pepperoni, ham and sausage — combine with melty mozzarella baked right into the crust of rectangular ‘za.

