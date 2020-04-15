Rao’s in New York City is one of the toughest reservations to get in the country. If you don’t own a table at the East Harlem eatery — or win it in a charity auction — you can forget about it. This red sauce joint is for regulars only. But now that the city is shut down to dine-in customers over coronavirus concerns, you have the chance to get your mitts on once-exclusive Italian food. How? Rao's is offering takeout.

The Best Italian Restaurant in Every State

So, what’s on the menu? Enough penne marinara, meatballs, lemon chicken and salad to feed two people. The cash-only meal costs $80, which includes tax and 15% gratuity.

To order, send a private message with your phone number to @raos_eastharlem on Instagram. You’ll be added to a waitlist and, if you are chosen, someone will text you to discuss a pickup time.

Not everyone will be able to get a taste of Rao’s, but the restaurant’s Instagram page says the staff is trying to accommodate as many customers as possible.

Rao’s is currently offering pickup only, but tons of other restaurants are available to bring food straight to your door so you can social distance like a pro. And we’ve got the 411 on what delivery food America is ordering during the coronavirus pandemic.