confetti cake pop tarts
Courtesy of Kellogg's
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Products
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Products

Pop-Tarts Frosted Confetti Cake Bites Are Coming

March 19, 2020 | 2:10pm
By
Find them on store shelves this spring
confetti cake pop tarts
Courtesy of Kellogg's

One of America’s favorite toaster pastries is getting a festive makeover. New Pop-Tarts Frosted Confetti Cake Bites are a snack-sized version of the nostalgic breakfast treat, and they’re topped with edible confetti.

Breakfast Cereals We Wish They’d Bring Back

The miniature portable pies are frosted and filled with cake-flavored cream. Once they hit stores, one five-count box of 150-calorie packs will set you back the suggested retail price of $3.69, and one 10-count box will cost you $4.98.

confetti cake pop tarts

Courtesy of Kellogg's
Related
10 Breakfast-in-Bed RecipesSnack Foods You Won’t Believe Have Been Around for More Than 100 YearsThe Most Iconic Breakfast Foods in America

Pop-Tarts Frosted Confetti Cake Bites are set to launch nationally in May. Believe it or not, some folks think a Pop-Tart is a ravioli. In fact, it's one of the greatest food debates of our generation.

Retro Snack Foods That Are Primed For a Comeback