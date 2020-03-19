One of America’s favorite toaster pastries is getting a festive makeover. New Pop-Tarts Frosted Confetti Cake Bites are a snack-sized version of the nostalgic breakfast treat, and they’re topped with edible confetti.

The miniature portable pies are frosted and filled with cake-flavored cream. Once they hit stores, one five-count box of 150-calorie packs will set you back the suggested retail price of $3.69, and one 10-count box will cost you $4.98.



Courtesy of Kellogg's

Pop-Tarts Frosted Confetti Cake Bites are set to launch nationally in May. Believe it or not, some folks think a Pop-Tart is a ravioli. In fact, it's one of the greatest food debates of our generation.