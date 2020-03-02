Nashville hot isn’t unique to your favorite fried chicken place anymore. Pizza Hut is now slathering its kitchen-fried, hand-tossed wings in the spicy Southern-inspired sauce, available nationwide for a limited time only.

Pizza Hut’s Nashville-style chicken features cayenne pepper sauce with tangy, sweet and savory flavors. Bone-in wings come in orders of six, 12, 18 and 36 for $7.99 to $40.99 in New York City, and boneless wings come in orders of eight, 16, 24 and 48 for $7.69 to $36.99. Price and participation vary by location.

There are seven other sauces to choose from including garlic parmesan, honey BBQ, Hawaiian teriyaki, smoky sriracha (another limited-time flavor), mild Buffalo, medium Buffalo and hot Buffalo. The menu also offers two dry rubs: lemon pepper and cajun. Nashville hot is Pizza Hut’s spiciest sauce to date, but it’s nothing compared to the world’s hottest hot sauces.