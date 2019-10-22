Pizza boxes have always been square or close to it, which can often mean disaster for drivers who are a little reckless behind the wheel. With one sharp turn, your perfect pie goes slipping and sliding around the confines of its faulty cardboard abode, creating a cheesy, sauced-up mess and, ultimately, feelings of sadness for what could have been. Rest easy, friends, because delivery is about to get a lot smoother. Pizza Hut is testing a round pizza box to protect your precious cargo.

To craft the new vessel, Pizza Hut partnered with Zume, a company that helps the food industry eliminate waste. Not only does the round box have less overall packaging than a square one, but it’s also industrially compostable. It’s better for the environment, it won’t get all loosey-goosey in transit and it’ll free up space in the fridge.



Courtesy of Pizza Hut

Consumers can experience the new container on one day only (Oct. 23) in Phoenix, Arizona, exclusively at one location: 3602 E. Thomas Road. After that, the chain will look at ways to bring the box to new markets across the country.

You can’t get it with any old pizza, though. For the trial run, Pizza Hut will serve a new Garden Specialty Pizza in the round box while supplies last. The vegetarian pie features onions, mushrooms, banana peppers and Incogmeato Italian “sausage,” a plant-based fake meat protein made by Morningstar Farms. The new product combo will be sold for $10 in-store only, and all proceeds will go to Arizona Forward, a Phoenix-based sustainability organization.

If you can't make it out to Arizona for this extremely limited test run, fear not of topsy-turvy pizzas. A frozen pie from the grocery store does the trick just fine, and that should make it safe and sound from your oven to your mouth. Don't settle for mediocre, though. We tried 15 frozen pizza brands and this one was the best.