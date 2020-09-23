No matter which way you slice it, Halloween is going to look a little different this year. One thing that remains the same though, is Pillsbury’s seasonal sugar cookies joyously adorned with festive shapes. Now that fall is in full effect, we are elated to announce that ready-to-bake pumpkins and ghosts have made their official return.

You may have learned how to bake over quarantine, but Pillsbury Pumpkin and Ghost Shape Sugar Cookies come pre-batched and pre-sliced. All you need to do is pop them in the oven, and then you’ve got yourself a spooky snack for family festivities or scary movies on the couch.

On the contrary, the box does say they're safe to consume raw, which is a game changer for people who like to eat dough but don't want to get salmonella.



Courtesy of Pillsbury

Both varieties cost $2.50 per 24-count package at major retailers including Walmart, Kroger, Ahold/Delhaize, Albertson Safeway, Target and Supervalu now through October 2020.

Pillsbury’s fall lineup also includes Salted Caramel Apple Cookies ($2.50), Pumpkin Cookies with Cream Cheese Flavored Chips ($2.50) and Grands! Pumpkin Spice Sweet Rolls ($3.89), all available now through November 2020.

If none of these whet your whistle and you’re willing to make your own treats from scratch this season, get in on these apple recipes perfect for fall.