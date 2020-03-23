As restaurants remain closed to dine-in guests, more businesses are beginning to offer free delivery on takeout orders. Panera Bread is the latest to nix the fee, and you can now get broccoli cheddar soup in a bread bowl delivered straight to your door.

Panera Bread’s free delivery promotion is available now through the end of March on purchases of $15 or more. You can make an order on the chain’s website or through its mobile app. At checkout, enter the code “FREEDELIVERY.”

To protect the health of employees and customers, all deliveries are contactless. When placing your order, you can indicate for the driver to leave your meal at your front door, front desk or other location of your choice. In markets that offer order tracking, you’ll receive a text message or phone call when it arrives.

Although staying home is the best option, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Panera continues to offer to-go, rapid pick up and drive-thru. Takeout bags for all orders will be sealed shut.

If a “You Pick 2” isn’t on the menu for you tonight, plenty of other restaurants and services, like Uber Eats and DoorDash, are offering free delivery right now for chains and local businesses. For the full list, click here.