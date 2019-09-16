Oreo just launched a new cookie flavor and it’s up to you to figure out what it is. When the brand released its last batch of Mystery Oreos in 2017, we thought it was Fruity Pebbles — and it was. So, since we’re clearly a bunch of amateur sleuths over here, we dusted off the old spyglass and smoothed back our mustaches to try and crack the case once more.

Thanks to the team at Oreo, Daily Meal staffers were able to taste test the new limited-time flavor before it hit store shelves on September 16. Although the actual cookie is chocolate, our taste buds were in agreeance that the cream has undeniable fall flavors and aromas. We were reminded of other cookies at first, with Dunkaroos and Teddy Grahams coming to mind when we sniffed the cookies. They also taste undeniably of cinnamon. One editor even said she may have tasted a hint maple. Our guess is that the new Mystery Oreo flavor is French toast.

Per usual, a few celebrities are onboard with the promotion, and each one is tied to some sort of mystery or detective show. Aja Naomi King, who plays Michaela Pratt on ABC's “How to Get Away With Murder,” shared her best guess in a video posted to Instagram and, not to brag, but it was the same as ours.

Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin on Netflix's “Stranger Things,” also said that he tasted cinnamon. While he momentarily mulled over the thought of it being bread pudding, he too landed on French toast as a final answer.

Last but not least is Terry Crews, who currently plays Lieutenant Terry Jeffords on NBC's “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” During his taste test, the 51-year-old actor said the cookie smelled like a pastry, but after taking a bite he confidently asserted that it was graham cracker-flavored.

To try the new Mystery Oreo for yourself, head to the store and snag a package. You have until November 10 to crack the case and if you do, you’ll be entered for a chance to win a grand prize of $50,000. Fans can submit a new flavor guess to the sweepstakes every day, and you get a bonus entry for each friend who also registers a guess. If you don’t like cinnamon or you don’t care to risk noshing cryptic confections, take a bite out of the best cookie in your state instead.