Target Is Selling Creepy Cocoa Crisp M&M’s for Halloween

Summer is cancelled and October 31 is here
Who cares if it’s still a billion degrees outside? According to Target, it’s time to start thinking about fall: The superstore is already selling new M&M’s Creepy Cocoa Crisp ahead of Halloween. This spooky new confection has a cocoa crisp center (which looks just like Cocoa Krispies cereal) and a layer of dark chocolate underneath the candy shell.

Food blogger duo @mnmtwinz spotted the new product on shelves at a Target in New York City. After trying it, they said the flavor “easily beats many m&m flavors out right now (although peanut butter m&m’s will remain our top favorite).” They wrote that the dark chocolate is rich and slightly bitter “as dark chocolate should be” and that the cocoa crisp is satisfying.

New M&M’s Creepy Cocoa Crisp is available exclusively at Target. Customers can get them for $3.19 per bag, although you may need to ask for them: @mnmtwinz said they had to ask an employee to check the back room for them and that the candy probably won’t officially be on shelves until back-to-school season is over. Until then, regular M&M's will suffice. After all, they are a top contender for the most popular Halloween candy in America.

