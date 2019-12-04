Gone are the days when you could only get McDonald’s swag by ordering Uber Eats because the red and yellow swag is now available online. The fast food chain just debuted its first-ever apparel shop in the U.S., featuring more than 20 branded items from sweaters and socks to beanies and bags ranging from $10 to $65.

Just in time for the holiday season, fans can purchase from a rotating seasonal selection of goodies available year-round. The winter collection includes a Big Mac bag, a stainless steel tumbler, PopSockets, adult and toddler t-shirts, hair ties, a sweater, a pin set, a beanie, an ornament, socks, an umbrella, a hoodie, a lounge set, a tote bag and journals.



Courtesy of McDonald's

Since the 1980s, McDonald’s has partnered with several fashion brands and retailers on limited-edition merchandise. In more recent times prior to the launch of the website, GoldenArchesUnlimited.com, consumers could get sweatpants, sweatshirts, slippers and more through McDelivery via the Uber Eats app only.

The new collection is available in limited quantities now, but if you see something that you want that’s sold out — no worries. McDonald’s will restock and drop new products regularly. But if you're in the market for Christmas presents and stocking stuffers, act fast. You might even find something for the people you should be buying a gift for, but aren't.