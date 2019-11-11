McDonald’s fans are well acquainted with Oreo and M&M’s McFlurries, but this month, the fast food giant is spicing things up with a national release of its first new seasonal McFlurry flavor in seven years. Back in 2012, the chain launched a Holiday Mint McFlurry, which seemed pretty on-brand considering the popularity of the Shamrock Shake. But the 2019 version ditches that minty fresh flavor for cinnamon — and it’s loaded with chunks of a holiday-favorite cookie.

For a short time only, consumers can order the Snickerdoodle McFlurry from McDonald’s restaurants across the U.S. The frozen sweet treat, which was spotted in a few restaurants earlier this year during testing, is made with creamy vanilla soft serve and crunchy cinnamon cookie crumbles.

The dessert’s official launch is in late November, but you can get it earlier if you order it to be delivered to your home. The Snickerdoodle McFlurry will be available for McDelivery on the Uber Eats app exclusively from Nov. 11 through Nov. 17. After that, it’ll be available in-restaurant for an undetermined amount of time, and then it’ll vanish without a trace like these McDonald’s menu items you’ll never see again.