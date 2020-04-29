mcdonalds mcflurry spoon
Mohd Syis Zulkipli/Shutterstock
The McDonald's McFlurry Spoon's Weird Shape, Explained

April 29, 2020 | 3:43pm
By
It was made for employees to use, not for you
The McDonald's McFlurry is undeniably one of the most famous fast food menu items of all time. But if you’ve ever ordered the dessert, you’ve likely noticed that the plastic utensil has a gaping hole at the end, but it’s not a straw.  So, what is it? A McDonald’s employee is going viral on TikTok for posting a video explaining the strange spoon. You can’t drink from it, so why is there that square hole? According to @marzpire, it’s an attachment for the mixing machine.

Fast Food Menu Items With a Cult Following

That’s right, instead of using a part that staffers have to wash after each use, the end of the spoon fits right into the machine that blends vanilla soft serve with whatever topping you choose, be it M&Ms or Oreo cookie crumbles. Afterwards, they pop it off and serve it to you as is.

@marzpire

If u didnt know, now u do 😄 #mcflurry #mcdonalds #icecream #mcdonaldssecrets #howto #canada

♬ Juicy - Doja Cat

“I used to think it was a broken straw,” @ceoofbunnies wrote in the comments.

“MY WHOLE LIFE WAS A LIE,” @aykutofficial said.

“I was today years old when I learned this,” @jennynoelmyers said.

“I am now infinitely wiser” @conservativebrownie said.

If this revelation about the McFlurry spoon blows your mind, wait until you get a load of these things you didn’t know about French fries.

