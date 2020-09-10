It’s without question that M&M’s are one of the most popular candies in America, but there are so many different kinds, so how can you ever choose? For non-decisive snackers and those who want it all, the confectioner has announced new M&M’s Mix, combining all the best flavors in one.

M&M’s Mix will be available in two varieties: Classic and Peanut. The former features three traditional flavors including M&M’s Milk Chocolate, M&M’s Milk Chocolate Peanut and M&M’s Peanut Butter, while the latter combines M&M’s Milk Chocolate Peanut, M&M’s White Chocolate Peanut and M&M’s Dark Chocolate Peanut.

Both will be available nationwide in April 2021 for a suggested retail price of $1.99 per 2.5-ounce share size bag and $3.99 per 8.3-ounce stand up pouch. In the meantime, get your junk food fix with these guilty pleasure foods we won’t apologize for loving.