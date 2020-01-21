As Valentine’s Day approaches, we’re looking right past it and on to the next, much greener occasion: St. Patrick’s Day, which also happens to be Lucky the Leprechaun's birthday. The Lucky Charms mascot, who turns 56 this year, is celebrating the only way he knows how — with toasted oat pieces and a brand new marshmallow shape.

Now through March, families can enjoy magically delicious original and chocolate Lucky Charms featuring a limited-edition blend of marshmallow shapes including pots of gold, green shamrocks and brand-new gold coins. Both boxes also include leprechaun traps on the backside for kids to catch Lucky the Leprechaun.



Courtesy of General Mills

Pricing and availability vary by location, but shoppers can expect to find the festive treat at their local grocery store and other retailers nationwide.

The 10.5-ounce box has a suggested retail price of $2.50, while the 19.3-ounce and family-size 21.2-ounce boxes cost $3.33 each. Limited-edition Lucky Charms will be going away after the holiday, when they will join the ranks of breakfast cereals we wish they'd bring back.