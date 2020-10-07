Wheaties, the “Breakfast of Champions,” has featured famous athletes on its cereal boxes for 85 years running. The latest legend to join the campaign is none other than Los Angeles Laker LeBron James, replacing world-renowned tennis sensation Serena Williams — both of whom were named Associated Press Athletes of the Decade earlier this year.

The Most Famous Food and Drink Slogans of All Time

The NBA star isn’t alone on the box though. Alongside James is a collage of kids and families from the LeBron James Family Foundation’s I PROMISE program in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. The I PROMISE School is dedicated to giving kids the resources and support they need to excel in school and beyond, including guaranteed tuition to The University of Akron or Kent State University.

“Growing up where we come from, to see my I PROMISE kids and families from Akron, Ohio, represented on the iconic Wheaties box means everything,” James said in a release. “The movement we’ve started in Akron is about doing our part to uplift our community by first listening and then responding with the resources they need. We will continue to do everything we can to create a better future for our kids and our community, and it starts with the students, teachers and everyday champions you see on this box.”

LeBron James’ legacy is much bigger than basketball, but his accolades as an athlete are incredible too. When his time as a student athlete at St. Vincent-St. Mary high school came to a close, he was drafted to the NBA as the No. 1 overall pick. He has gone on to win three championships and four league MVPs, and currently stands as the third all-time points leader.

Get his limited-edition Wheaties box on www.Shop.Wheaties.com now or as it rolls out on store shelves in the coming weeks. B-ball fans do not want to miss out on this iconic breakfast food.