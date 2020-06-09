Get the milk ready because Frito-Lay just released its hottest chip ever, and it’s part of the Cheetos family. While some of us can only handle Chester Cheetah’s original cheese puff, Flamin’ Hot lovers will be delighted to know that there's now a much spicier version of the blazing snack dubbed Flamin’ Hot Pepper Puffs.

Flamin’ Hot Pepper Puffs are shaped like a pepper, and marketing materials promise that your taste buds will be tingling. It’s unclear just how hot these Cheetos are, though. They could carry jalapeño-level heat or even ghost pepper. The Daily Meal has reached out to Frito-Lay, but a spokesperson was unable to provide further details.

We can tell you one thing though: If Flamin' Hot Pepper Puffs are anything like Jelly Belly's BeanBoozled Fiery Five jelly beans, you might shed a tear or two.

The new Cheetos will only be available at Walmart and Circle K for a limited time starting this week. The new snack is available in 2.375-ounce bags for $1.89 or 7-ounce bags for $3.99. If you miss out, get your fiery fix with the world's hottest hot sauces.