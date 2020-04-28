If you’ve ever wanted to star in an episode of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” now is your chance. Guy Fieri and other famous chefs such as Eric Ripert, Jose Andes and Daniel Humm are offering once-in-a-lifetime experiences as part of the “All in Challenge,” a digital fundraiser helping to feed those affected by coronavirus.

If you’re chosen to go all in on the ultimate Flavortown experience, you and a guest will attend a filming of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” performing a variety of production roles. In the chance of a lifetime, you'll also get to eat delicious food on camera with Fieri. You’ll also get a private cooking lesson with him and ride in his 1968 Chevy Camaro convertible.

Other "All in Challenge" foodie sweepstakes include lunch at Le Bernardin, one of America's best restaurants, with Eric Ripert and wine sommelier Aldo Sohm, a Washington D.C. restaurant tour and dinner with Jose Andres for a group of four and a private birthday dinner at Eleven Madison Park with Daniel Humm.

To enter for your chance to win, donate at least $10, which equals 10 entries. The maximum is 200 entries per person for each experience. The Eleven Madison Park experience, however, is an auction, that will end on April 29. Proceeds these experiences will go toward Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry. If you can spare the money, donating to a worthy cause such as this is just one of the acts of kindness you can do from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.