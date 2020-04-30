When coronavirus started to spread in the U.S., people everywhere flocked to grocery stores for essential items to get through breakfast, lunch and dinner at home. With much of the country in self-quarantine through the month of March, grocery stores saw a 28% jump in sales over the same period last year.

According to data from the U.S. Census, grocery stores saw $56.5 million in sales in March 2019. This year, the final tally for March is $72.8 million. Combined with the first two months of 2020, grocery stores are up 12.6% in sales over the same three months last year. While takeout food is technically safe, as people are trying to save money after unexpectedly losing their jobs and trying to keep their contact with others to a minimum, they're going old-school and shopping at the store.

Some states like Georgia, Tennessee and Texas have given the greenlight to some businesses to reopen, but health officials maintain that COVID-19 is still a health concern, and that everyone should practice social distancing in public places, including the grocery store. Here’s how to make the most of your trip during the coronavirus pandemic.