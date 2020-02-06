Google Maps is turning 15 years old. The in-app and online tool, which launched Feb. 8, 2005, is celebrating the milestone by revealing which restaurant chain users searched for the most in 2019. Drive-thru heroes like Chick-fil-A, Starbucks and McDonald’s all have massive cult followings, but the top spot went to one of America’s favorite pizza chains instead: Domino’s.

According to Google’s data, Domino's dominated search queries last year nationwide, with people searching for the pizza joint closest to them at any given moment.

What else were people looking for? McDonald’s was the second most searched restaurant chain in the U.S., followed by Starbucks, Pizza Hut and Chick-fil-A. There were several additional restaurants that were most searched in their states, like Bear Tooth Theatrepub, a one-off moviehouse in Anchorage, which dominated Alaska. Meanwhile, Kentuckians prefer Papa John’s, Massachusetts residents were always looking to caffeinate at Dunkin’ and Vermonters wanted to know where their local Ben & Jerry’s was.

Coincidentally, the most searched cuisine in the U.S. for 2019 was pizza, followed by Chinese, breakfast, coffee, Mexican, “sea food,” sushi, Italian, ice cream and BBQ. So if you, like many others, are looking for the best pizza in your state, open Google Maps and navigate to any of the 101 best pizzas in America.