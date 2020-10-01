There’s not much quite like a delicious, cheesy pizza, except a free delicious, cheesy pizza. And you can get just that at 7-Eleven on Sunday, Oct. 4. The convenience store chain is offering whole pies at no cost to customers who order through the 7NOW delivery app in participating markets.

The one-day-only offer is good for delivery or pickup, and if you’re new to the app you can use the promotion code “SCORE50” to unlock $50 in delivery credit. To get the code, you have to sign up before the end of day on Oct 3. The credits will expire within 30 days.

So, about that pizza. You can order one free oven-baked cheese, pepperoni or extreme meat pie per order. A small basket fee may apply if the minimum purchase requirement is not met, and there may also be delivery charges.

If worse comes to worst, you could also make your own meal using these awesome recipes for homemade pizza and pizza dough. And as always, there’s no shame in the game of enjoying a perfectly scrumptious frozen pizza. Just know that some hit the spot more than others.