iStock.com/GetUpStudio
This Is How Much the Average Household Spends Eating Out Versus Eating at Home

December 26, 2019 | 1:49pm
We've got the national average
In 2018, the average U.S. household spent $61,224 ranging from housing and healthcare to education and entertainment. For food, a similar amount of cash was spent on food away from home versus food at home. But which one won our wallets?

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor,  an average of $3,459 was spent on takeout, in-restaurant dining and fast food meals, while $4,464 was spent on grub prepared at home — a $1,005 difference between the two. So if you think you’re spending way more on carry-out than you are on the food you make at home, you might be, but collectively, the U.S. population is not.

And this is the way it’s been for the past three years. The numbers have risen slightly, but from 2016 through 2018, about 45% of the cash spent on food is on food other people prepare for us. Depending on how you prefer to save money, you might be cool with the amount you spend on eating out. If you’re not, definitely stay away from the most expensive restaurant in your state.

 

