Postmates and Uber Eats are making it easier for hungry diners to order from black-owned businesses. Instead of endlessly scrolling for your next meal, the new in-app feature highlights black-owned restaurants in your community, and they’re just a click away.

In an email to The Daily Meal, a spokesperson for Postmates said their initiative is currently rolling out in 130 cities with plans to expand elsewhere in time. Additionally, every order from the collection will be delivered for free, funded at no cost to the restaurants. To begin searching for your next meal, search “black-owned” in the app.

If you don't see your local favorite on the list, Postmates is asking customers to tag black-owned restaurants on social media or email them to black-owned@postmates.com to help the company continue adding to the compilation.

Behind the scenes, Postmates says it has joined the ACLU in calling for an independent review of the facts involved in the prosecution of the officers who killed George Floyd. It has also donated to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, is a member of the NAACP’s criminal justice efforts and has signed on as an ally in Black Tech for Black Lives.

Uber Eats has also launched an in-app promotion of black-owned independent restaurants in major cities in the U.S. and Canada. According to the company, this is a grassroots effort in response to requests from Eats users and has been done in partnership with the Black @ Uber leadership team. Like Postmates, all Uber Eats orders from black-owned restaurants will be delivered for free.

"The lists — which can be found in the Uber Eats app in available markets — are a starting point; we expect them to grow with more input from the community and restaurants themselves," an Uber Eats spokesperson said.

