You might not be able to dine in at your favorite restaurants right now because of coronavirus, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get top-quality hummus at home. Celebrity chef Eric Ripert took to Twitter to share a tutorial for this easy dish you can make with pantry staples.

Here’s what you need: chickpeas, tahini, water, extra virgin olive oil, lemon, za’atar, herb de Provence, chili pepper, garlic powder, fine sea salt and a blender. That’s it. You should have most of these ingredients lying around the house already, but if you absolutely need to go to the grocery store, consider these shopping tips to make the most of your trip.

Eric Ripert's Hummus Recipe:

Ingredients:

2 cans of chickpeas

1/4 cup tahini

1/4 cup water

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/2 lemon

1 teaspoon za’atar, herb de Provence and chili pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder and fine sea salt

Directions:

Wash chickpeas under running water.

Add tahini, water, extra virgin olive oil and lemon juice to a blender with za’atar, herb de Provence, chili pepper, garlic powder and fine sea salt.

Blend until smooth.

Refrigerate for one hour.

Top with aromates (spices) and olive oil.

Enjoy with vegetables.