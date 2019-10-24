It’s almost time for the Elf on the Shelf to start terrorizing children again. The holiday novelty was created to “spy” on girls and boys so that Santa could accurately devise his naughty and nice lists, but it’s become so much fun for families that, according to CNN Money, more than 11 million elves exist in homes today. This year, the festivities continue with a new snack exclusive to Walmart: Elf on the Shelf Cakebites. The holiday-themed treats even have a space to write your kids a note “from the elf.” Wink, wink.

The Best Cookie in Every State

Elf on the Shelf Cakebites come in two varieties. The first is Christmas Cakebites, featuring layers of bright red and green vanilla cake, vanilla cream, vanilla icing and red and green sprinkles. The second is Hot Cocoa Cakebites, with layers of chocolate cake, marshmallow-flavored cake, chocolate cream, chocolate coating and “snowball” sprinkles. Both retail for $3.48 per box, which contains four grab-and-go packages, each with three bite-sized pieces of cake. For the sake of nutrition, these are called "cookies" on the back of the box, and they're 90 calories each.

“Are they good?” you ask.

Listen here, child.

Thanks to our friends at Walmart, Daily Meal editors were able to taste-test both flavors before their official launch in-store on Nov. 4. Now, most of us have had Little Debbie and Hostess snack cakes before. We were expecting Elf on the Shelf Cakebites to taste similar, and if they had, we wouldn’t have been disappointed. Zebra Cakes, Cosmic Brownies and Ding Dongs are our religion. Surprisingly, these tasted more like a cake pop from Starbucks sans lollipop stick.



Courtesy of Walmart

Walmart’s Elf on the Shelf Cakebites are perfectly dense and relatively rich in flavor for a pre-packaged, store-bought dessert. They’re sweet, but not too sweet, and have a much-desired moist, doughy texture. Our only itty-bitty complaint was that the cocoa flavor wasn’t as chocolatey as we would have liked it to be. It’s still incredibly delicious. If we could turn back time, we’d accompany our parents to the grocery store and sneak this in the cart. Please don’t tell Santa.

In other news, the superstore is also getting an exclusive Elf on the Shelf Sugar Cookie Cereal made by Kellogg’s, which is advertised as the “official cereal of the North Pole.” The festive breakfast food features marshmallow pieces with red and green stars covered in sugar cookie flavoring and edible glitter. It retails for $3.64 a box and will be available at Walmart in early November. All this sweet talk has us reminiscing on these guilty pleasure foods that we won’t apologize for loving.