Budweiser Has Its Own Restaurant by Chicago’s Wrigley Field

Budweiser Brickhouse Tavern is now officially the name of the new tavern outside of Chicago’s Wrigley Field after state regulators approved the plan Thursday despite some initial concerns.

Next up for the Park at Wrigley? A Budweiser-sponsored pre-Lollapalooza concert, football viewing parties and a "Friendsgiving" event that's yet to be scheduled pending the Cubs' playoff trajectory.

The relationship between the King of Beers and the champions of baseball began in 2013 when the Cubs struck a seven-figure, 10-plus year corporate partnership deal with Anheuser Busch InBev. Part of that deal involved assets outside the park owned by Hickory Street Capital, the Ricketts family-owned real estate firm, according to Colin Faulkner, senior vice president of sales and marketing for the Cubs.

And affixing the Budweiser name to the Brickhouse Tavern, the 15,000-square-foot restaurant named in honor of legendary Cubs announcer Jack Brickhouse, was part of the agreement. The Illinois Liquor Control Commission tabled the naming proposal last month but voted Thursday to allow it.

"It's certainly an important part of the relationship for Budweiser and important for both of us to get them the recognition and exposure for their brand," Faulkner said.

