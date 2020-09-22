They said I could be anything, so I became a strawberry-frosted doughnut.

If that's the reality you want to live, you're going to love this news. Dunkin, the beloved Boston-based coffee chain, has announced two new Halloween costumes in a partnership with Spirit Halloween for you to wear this year whether you’re partaking in socially distant trick-or-treating, or eating candy by yourself on the couch.

Inspired by a classic Dunkin’ combo, the new collection features a Hot Coffee Cup costume, which is literally the white cup you get whenever you order a hot beverage. It says “Dunkin’” on the side in proper orange and pink fashion.



Courtesy of Dunkin'

The second is a Strawberry Frosted Donut costume complete with pink frosting, colorful sprinkles and a glazed doughnut headband. Both are available in a one size only and cost $39.99. You can find them available for preorder right now on SpiritHalloween.com while supplies last.

Of course, Oct. 31 is going to look a lot different this year because of coronavirus, but that doesn’t mean you need to miss out on the spookiest day of the year. We spoke with medical professionals for guidance on how to stay safe this Halloween, while still having fun. Here’s what they said.