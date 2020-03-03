Dunkin’ is giving all new meaning to the phrase "TGIF." Every Friday in March, you can get a free doughnut with the purchase of any beverage (excluding espresso shots) as long as you’re a member of the chain's rewards program. If you’re not, you can sign up for free at DDPerks.com.

You aren’t limited to one type of doughnut, either. You can get Boston cream, glazed chocolate, strawberry frosted with sprinkles, a St. Patrick’s-themed Lucky Shamrock doughnut and more. As long as you’re a rewards member, the world is your French cruller. Other membership benefits include five points on every dollar spent. Once you accrue 200 points, you get a free beverage of any size.

Also in March, Gabi Butler, who stars in “Cheer” on Netflix, will be promoting a contest for fans to win a year’s worth of free doughnuts. Post a video of your best “T-G-I-F-D-F” cheer — "Thank Goodness it’s Free Doughnut Friday," naturally — using the hashtag #FDFSweepstakes on Instagram to enter. Winners will be randomly selected every Friday in March. You must be 18 or older to participate.

The start of the weekend is already great to begin with, but there’s no doubt that free treats make it better. No wonder Dunkin’ is one of the best doughnut chains in America.