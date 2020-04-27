Cracker Barrel has announced a national partnership with DoorDash, allowing you to recreate the experience of dining out at home with pancakes, meatloaf, fried chicken and other down-home favorites. And the first 1,000 guests to order are privy to a sweet deal: half-off the chain’s signature Family Meal Baskets and $0 in delivery fees. The promotion starts April 30.

Cracker Barrel's Family Meal Baskets have everything you might find on a Southerner's table. Choose one classic entree (pancakes, chicken and dumplings, scratch-made meatloaf or homestyle chicken), two sides and buttermilk biscuits packed hot and ready to serve. Regular price varies by location, ranging from $29.99 to $51.99, which you’ll get half-off if you’re part of the first 1,000.

To secure the deal, use promo code “FAMILY” when placing the order at DoorDash.com or through the DoorDash mobile app. Just a heads up: You’ll still need to pay the service fee, tax and gratuity. (And don't forget to tip!) Once everything is wrapped up and ready to go, your country-style meal will be dropped off outside your door to ensure a no-contact delivery. Since coronavirus is still worrisome in the U.S., you might be wondering: Can you get COVID-19 through takeout food and containers? We consulted the experts to find out.