Courtesy of Renee Cook
Texas Apartment Complex Implements Food Pantry for Residents in Need

April 22, 2020 | 11:41am
By
Tenants are keeping vulnerable residents fed
Tenants of an apartment complex in McKinney, Texas, are coming together in a big way to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. When COVID-19 came to America, building management crafted a food pantry by the mail center where residents could leave non-perishable food items for those in need.

How to Make Your Food Last Longer

Renee Cook, who lives in the building, shared photos of the initiative on Twitter, showing tall shelves generously stocked with pasta, rice, beans, cookies, crackers, seasonings, soup, chips, canned vegetables and more pantry staples. People have even donated dog and cat food and treats, toilet paper, paper towels, baby food and diapers, all of which is available to residents 24/7.

texas food pantry

Cook told The Daily Meal that the shelf-stable contributions were such a success that management brought in a fridge so people could provide perishable items like milk. To keep things sanitary, the pantry is deep-cleaned and sanitized twice a day. For more on people doing right by others, here are stories of kindness and joy in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak.

