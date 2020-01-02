Hello 2020, goodbye tasteless lettuce.

Chipotle is kicking off the new year by ditching its romaine-only salad base for a new "supergreens" mix made with romaine, baby kale and baby spinach. The fast-casual chain has also altered its grilled chicken recipe to make it Whole30 compliant by swapping rice bran oil for sunflower oil in the marinade.

All Salads That Aren’t Actually Salad

Although supergreens are now the default salad base, shredded romaine will still be available on the line for tacos and burritos, and by request in bowls.

For the uninitiated, Whole30 is a month-long dietary program that encourages meat, seafood, eggs, vegetables, fruit, natural fats, herbs, spices and seasonings while prohibiting sugar, alcohol, grains, legumes, dairy, carrageenan, MSG, sulfites, baked goods, junk foods and treats without approved ingredients (like pancakes made with coconut flour).



Courtesy of Chipotle

Just in time for those New Year's resolutions, Chipotle has a pre-configured Whole30 bowl made with supergreens, chicken, carne asada or carnitas, fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa and guacamole. It joins a lineup of keto, paleo, high-protein, vegan and vegetarian lifestyle bowls.

For those who made a promise to eat better in 2020, Chipotle is offering free delivery for the entire month of January when you purchase a lifestyle bowl on the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com. The only thing is, you can’t build your own meal. You have to choose from the pre-arranged selections and you can’t make modifications. You also have to spend a minimum of $10. The Whole30 bowl is $11.65 in New York City, though price is subject to vary by location.

Making healthier eating decisions is a common New Year's resolution, though research suggests people quit just two weeks into January and, truth be told, there are plenty of other things you can do that don't involve giving up the things you love. Instead of ditching all that sour cream on your burrito bowl, opt for one of these small resolutions that could change your life.