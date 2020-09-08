chipotle group ordering
Courtesy of Chipotle
Free Guacamole Delivery: Chipotle Launches Group Ordering with Promo Deal

September 8, 2020
By
A shareable link makes group ordering easy
Courtesy of Chipotle

Takeout has become a popular option for people who aren’t in the mood to cook, but if you have a family or roommates who want to order out too, it can be hard to get everyone in the same room to specify exactly what they want. Lo and behold, Chipotle has a new group ordering feature that makes dinnertime a breeze.

To use the new feature, sign into your Chipotle Rewards account on the app and send the shareable link to friends and family, who can customize orders from their mobile phones or computers. When everyone is done adding their meals, you can submit the digital order for pickup or delivery.

For something a little extra that doesn’t cost extra, all customers can unlock a large order of chips and guacamole with the code “4FAMILY” at checkout when they order four or more entrees on the Chipotle app or website through Sept. 13. If your quantity falls short, make your own guacamole at home using this fast food copycat recipe.

