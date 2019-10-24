Chipotle’s annual Boorito promotion is back for Halloween, but there’s nothing scary about it. On Thursday, Oct. 31, from 3 p.m. to close, customers in costume can visit any of the fast casual chain’s locations in the U.S. for a burrito, bowl, salad or three tacos for just $4 (plus tax).

New this year, Chipotle is going all Gen Z on us with a campaign for TikTok users only. People can participate by posting a video of themselves on the app showcasing their before and after costume transformations using the hashtag #Boorito. The five submissions that receive the most likes will win free burritos for a year, which will come in the form of 52 free entree vouchers. This equates to one free meal a week.



Courtesy of Chipotle

You don’t have to wait for the dead to rise before entering the TikTok Transformation Contest, though. Entries are eligible from 1 a.m. Eastern time on Oct. 26 until 1 a.m. on Nov. 1, and it’s open to everyone on the mainland (sorry Alaska and Hawaii) and in Canada (excluding Quebec), but for some reason you can’t redeem any of the prizes in Canada, so to any Canadian who might win: We hope you have a passport.

The five winners will be determined on Nov. 5, and they’ll be notified on Nov. 6. Good luck! The rest of us will be patiently waiting to snag our $4 bowls. Just remember: You have to wear a costume! What will you be? A pirate? A witch? Chucky? Whatever you do, please don’t dress up in any of these Halloween costumes you need to stop wearing.