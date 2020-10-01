October is here, which means that it’s now perfectly acceptable to get in the Halloween spirit with crowd-favorite scary movies, candy and all the pumpkin-flavored eats your spooky little heart desires. For lively libations, you can call on Chili’s, which just launched a brand new tequila cocktail adorned with an arachnid.

Chili’s new $5 margarita of the month is an ode to all-things-creepy-crawly. In the lead-up to Halloween while supplies last, the restaurant chain will offer a Spider Bite ‘Rita made with Cointreau, Lunazal Blanco tequila, fresh sour and blackberry syrup, garnished with a fake spider on top and a citrus sugar rimmer.

Also happening this month, kids eat free on Halloween. You just have to be signed up as a My Chili’s Rewards loyalty member. To get in on this promotion, purchase of one adult entree is required, valid for dine-in and to-go with a limit of one free kids meal per adult entree ordered.

